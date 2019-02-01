Kevin Hart Can’t Win!

Kevin Hart showed his support for Jussie Smollet after the vicious attack.

Well, you would think that would be okay, but it’s not. People are now attacking Hart for showing support of an openly gay person after some of Hart’s 10-year-old tweets came out. Hart even came back again to say something about his old tweets but was attacked AGAIN!

Ira Madison III, host of the hit podcast show, Keep It responded to Hart’s tweet. “Your funniest joke congrats.”

I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heart felt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person. Do you want change? If so I am an example of what u want people to do…CHANGE! https://t.co/Ybbo8OYKTt — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) January 30, 2019

WOW, can Hart catch a break?

