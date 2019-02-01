Kevin Hart showed his support for Jussie Smollet after the vicious attack.
View this post on Instagram
Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett ….This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better. WTF is going on the world???? Why are we falling in love with hate???? God damn it people….Choose love…I repeat…Choose love. I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother
Well, you would think that would be okay, but it’s not. People are now attacking Hart for showing support of an openly gay person after some of Hart’s 10-year-old tweets came out. Hart even came back again to say something about his old tweets but was attacked AGAIN!
Ira Madison III, host of the hit podcast show, Keep It responded to Hart’s tweet. “Your funniest joke congrats.”
WOW, can Hart catch a break?
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett 'Prayers' After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
Kevin Hart Sent Jussie Smollett 'Prayers' After Attack, Twitter Snapped Off
1.1 of 25
2.2 of 25
3.3 of 25
4.4 of 25
5.5 of 25
6.6 of 25
7.7 of 25
8.8 of 25
9.9 of 25
10.10 of 25
11.11 of 25
12.12 of 25
13.13 of 25
14.14 of 25
15.15 of 25
16.16 of 25
17.17 of 25
18.18 of 25
19.19 of 25
20.20 of 25
21.21 of 25
22.22 of 25
23.23 of 25
24.24 of 25
25.25 of 25
Kevin Hart Can’t Win! was originally published on hiphopnc.com