CLOSE
Represent Change
HomeRepresent Change

 Loving Her Legacy: Lucille Clifton

0 reads
Leave a comment
Lucille Clifton

Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty

Lucille Clifton was born in Depew, New York ; June 27, 1936.  She was a dual Pulitzer Prize nominee for poetry in the 80’s. Cliftons work; Good Woman: Poems and a Memoir, 1969-1980 (1987) and Next: New Poems (1987)

As her legacy is remembered through her great poetry, Lucille wrote tons of children’s books. Everett Anderson’s nine month long; about a young boy and his family on the wait of the new member to the family.

Mother of ; Sidney Clifton, Frederica Clifton ,Graham Clifton, Channing Clifton , Gillian Clifton Monnell , and Alexia Clifton. Lucille Clifton passed away in Balitmore, Maryland ;February 13, 2010.

 

“the lesson of the falling leaves

the leaves believe

such letting go is love

such love is faith

such faith is grace

such grace is god

I agree with the leaves”

― Lucille Clifton

BHM , Lucille Clifton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Speaks Out For the 1st Time…
 20 hours ago
02.01.19
This Black History Month Playlist Will Have You…
 21 hours ago
02.01.19
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 3 days ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 4 days ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 4 days ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 4 days ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 4 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 5 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 5 days ago
01.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close