A good Samaritan offered to pay for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people who were living in tents in the life-threatening cold of Chicago.
According to the Associated Press, the offer came after the Chicago Fire Department confiscated close to 100 propane tanks given the group to keep them warm as temperatures dropped to negative 22. The department took them after one of the donated tanks exploded.
The propane tank exploded after being left too close to a space heater. Thankfully, no one was injured in the explosion.
According to Salvation Army spokeswoman Jacqueline Rachev city officials told the organization about their actions at the camp. The Salvation Army was about to move the people to a warming center when the city called again and informed them of the gesture.
Rachev was not sure of the identity of the good Samaritan and only knew the hotel was on the city’s South Side.
Celebrities From Chicago
Celebrities From Chicago
1. Jennifer Hudson1 of 17
2. R. Kelly2 of 17
3. Common3 of 17
4. Lupe Fiasco4 of 17
5. Shonda Rhimes5 of 17
6. Bernie Mac6 of 17
7. Minnie Riperton7 of 17
8. Curtis Mayfield8 of 17
9. Don Cornelius9 of 17
10. Chaka Khan10 of 17
11. Twista11 of 17
12. Quincy Jones12 of 17
13. Terrence Howard13 of 17
14. Sherri ShepherdSource:Getty 14 of 17
15. Mr. T15 of 17
16. Drummer Tony Williams16 of 17
17. Craig RobinsonSource:Getty 17 of 17
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Good Samaritan Pays For Hotel Rooms For 70 Homeless People In Chicago was originally published on blackamericaweb.com