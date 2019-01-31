A good Samaritan offered to pay for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people who were living in tents in the life-threatening cold of Chicago.

According to the Associated Press, the offer came after the Chicago Fire Department confiscated close to 100 propane tanks given the group to keep them warm as temperatures dropped to negative 22. The department took them after one of the donated tanks exploded.

The propane tank exploded after being left too close to a space heater. Thankfully, no one was injured in the explosion.

According to Salvation Army spokeswoman Jacqueline Rachev city officials told the organization about their actions at the camp. The Salvation Army was about to move the people to a warming center when the city called again and informed them of the gesture.

Rachev was not sure of the identity of the good Samaritan and only knew the hotel was on the city’s South Side.

Celebrities From Chicago 17 photos Launch gallery Celebrities From Chicago 1. Jennifer Hudson 1 of 17 2. R. Kelly 2 of 17 3. Common 3 of 17 4. Lupe Fiasco 4 of 17 5. Shonda Rhimes 5 of 17 6. Bernie Mac 6 of 17 7. Minnie Riperton 7 of 17 8. Curtis Mayfield 8 of 17 9. Don Cornelius 9 of 17 10. Chaka Khan 10 of 17 11. Twista 11 of 17 12. Quincy Jones 12 of 17 13. Terrence Howard 13 of 17 14. Sherri Shepherd Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. Mr. T 15 of 17 16. Drummer Tony Williams 16 of 17 17. Craig Robinson Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrities From Chicago Celebrities From Chicago

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Good Samaritan Pays For Hotel Rooms For 70 Homeless People In Chicago was originally published on blackamericaweb.com