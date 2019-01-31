TJMS
8-Year-Old Aspiring Actress Gains Thousands Of Fans Online

3 reads
Ani’yah Cotton is an 8-year-old aspiring actress and she already has her own show and tons of fans.

“When I grow up, I want to be the biggest talk show host in history,” she told ABC13.

At only 6-years-old she started the “Ani’yah Cotton Show.” Now, she has nearly 10,000 YouTube views and 1,300 Instagram followers.

“It’s going to be harder for me when I’m older, but right now they know I am a kid so they don’t want to give me too much all at one time,” she told the station. “I just want to get so many likes because you know you can get paid like that.”

Ani’yah has met and interviewed a number of people, like performers who show off their unique skills. She also uses her platform to draw attention to families struggling with addiction and poverty.

She does all of this and is a full time elementary school student. So, at 8-years-old she balances work and school…impressive.

“We get some water, juice, doughnuts, anything like that to make us feel hype,” she laughed. “I had some doughnuts, so now I feel hype!”

Check out her YouTube channel here.

8-Year-Old Aspiring Actress Gains Thousands Of Fans Online was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

