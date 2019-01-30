CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Peeping Tom Arrested For Recording Man In Walmart Bathroom

1 reads
Leave a comment

(St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office via Fox 5)

Fox5 reports, a Virginia man has been arrested in Maryland for recording a 19-year-old victim inside a Walmart restroom.

According to reports the victim observed a cellphone being held over the bathroom stall being pointed in his direction.

The victim reportedly confronted the suspect, identified as Aloysius Marcus Albritton, who then fled. Police say the victim pursued Albritton and attempted to detain him for law enforcement.

The 39-year-old then assaulted the victim, and attempted to flee, but he was quickly caught by officers.

While they were apprehending him, Albritton reportedly provided deputies with false names and information in attempt to conceal his identity, but he was later identified and arrested.

He faces peeping tom charges, prurient intent in a private place, personal identity fraud and second degree assault.

According to Fox5, he is being held at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center on a no bond status.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Peeping Tom Arrested For Recording Man In Walmart Bathroom was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jussie Smollett Attack Update
 8 hours ago
01.30.19
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 19 hours ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 22 hours ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 23 hours ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 1 day ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 1 day ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 2 days ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close