"Working Mom Wednesdays" Is Dieting For You?

| 01.30.19
melissa wade

Today Melissa’s “Working Mom Wed’s” talks with Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne about the advantages and disadvantages of diets and what’s “intermittent fasting?” … working moms, are these diets safe and what’s the best for you?

Listen to today’s show and Join Melissa Wade for Working mom Wednesday’s (every Wednesday) beginning at 10am, as she covers issues and topics important to working moms – presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina – offering a variety of plans for you and your family, serving North Carolina for over 85 years.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne

social media:  drlowepayne.com

www.drtiffanylowepayne.com 

Highly respected board certified family physician of over 16 years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best, with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

