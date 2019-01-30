Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram

Earlier today (January 29), James Ingram, the celebrated singer-songwriter who co-wrote Michael Jackson‘s “P.Y.T.” and twice won Grammys passed away.

Ingram, 66, passed after a battle with brain cancer. He collected Grammys for “One Hundred Ways” in 1981 and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” won in 1984. Collaborators and friends such as Debbie Allen, Quincy Jones, Jody Watley and more expressed their condolences.

“There are no words to convey how much my aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram,” Jones wrote. “With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my forever”

There are no words to convey how much my ❤️ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram. With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤️ forever pic.twitter.com/oZtA9h8uZR — Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) January 29, 2019

See more well wishers and more below.

So saddened to hear this. First met James when I was in Shalamar, he played on “Friends” album and co-wrote on another. Such a talent vocally and musically, a family man, witty and wise. My condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏽✨😔 Rest in Heaven James Ingram. https://t.co/Md3Wzdccw3 — Jody Watley (@jodywatley) January 29, 2019

Multi talented…songwriter, singer, composer James Ingram passed away today. Damn I feel like all the greats I knew personally as a kid are almost gone. Prayers to his family. RIP James Ingram — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) January 29, 2019

The Great James Ingram (I always dubbed him “of the notorious Ingram Brothers”—-for his brother Phillip also a monster musician/singer in his own right was in the band Switch…which… https://t.co/lzyJ1I232T — Questlove (In E flat) (@questlove) January 29, 2019

Today we loose An incredible icon my dear friend Mr. James Ingram. I am going to miss you my friend. Plz pray for the family. Thank u. God bless pic.twitter.com/dr2rSI8j2Q — SheilaEdrummer (@SheilaEdrummer) January 29, 2019

RIP to the Soul Legend James Ingram…Sad Loss To Our Music Family…We Salute You, Your Family And Your Legacy — DJ Premier (@REALDJPREMIER) January 29, 2019

Today we lost one of the finest people and voices of our time, James Ingram. I’ve personally lost a dear friend. May God Bless his family with strength, unity, and understanding during these times. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 #legend #MemorableVoice #HeavenBound pic.twitter.com/NU0L3NBxua — Gerald Albright (@GAAlbright) January 29, 2019

Sending you love. Today the world lost a genius. James Ingram was a musician, artist, and humanitarian. He will be remembered for his brilliance and kind heart. https://t.co/t8JtEpygKO — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 29, 2019

I'm just going to sit here, rock and cry. This one never received a lot of airtime, but it was my everything —-> JAMES INGRAM – GIVE ME FOREVER https://t.co/aFNizIUcFj via @YouTube — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) January 29, 2019

It’s being reported that James Ingram has died. His voice was one of those that you remember the first time you heard it. He became a favorite of @QuincyDJones who encouraged James to embrace the unique gruff in his voice. RIP pic.twitter.com/NfUnqA9UpV — Ed Gordon (@EdLGordon) January 29, 2019

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: