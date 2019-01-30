CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram

0 reads
Leave a comment

Earlier today (January 29), James Ingram, the celebrated singer-songwriter who co-wrote Michael Jackson‘s “P.Y.T.” and twice won Grammys passed away.

Ingram, 66, passed after a battle with brain cancer. He collected Grammys for “One Hundred Ways” in 1981 and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” won in 1984. Collaborators and friends such as Debbie Allen, Quincy Jones, Jody Watley and more expressed their condolences.

“There are no words to convey how much my ❤ aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram,” Jones wrote. “With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my ❤ forever”

See more well wishers and more below.

Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 10 hours ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 13 hours ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 14 hours ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 18 hours ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 18 hours ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 22 hours ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 2 days ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close