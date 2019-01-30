Earlier today (January 29), James Ingram, the celebrated singer-songwriter who co-wrote Michael Jackson‘s “P.Y.T.” and twice won Grammys passed away.
Ingram, 66, passed after a battle with brain cancer. He collected Grammys for “One Hundred Ways” in 1981 and his duet with Michael McDonald on “Yah Mo B There” won in 1984. Collaborators and friends such as Debbie Allen, Quincy Jones, Jody Watley and more expressed their condolences.
“There are no words to convey how much my aches with the news of the passing of my baby brother, James Ingram,” Jones wrote. “With that soulful, whisky sounding voice, James was simply magical. He was, & always will be, beyond compare. Rest In Peace my baby bro…You’ll be in my forever”
See more well wishers and more below.
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com