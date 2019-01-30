CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That White People Sh*t” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

If you hadn’t heard, King Keraun has his own show on Fuse called That White People Sh*t in which Keraun puts himself in some of the more ridiculous situations known to man. Well, if you haven’t caught the first two episodes, you can watch episode one now on YouTube!

“This week King Keraun is on a quest to understand why white people love making things. And when he tries making things himself, the real question is whether he’ll make it out alive!”

RELATED: INSTADAILY: 17 Times Social Media Star King Keraun Was A Bearded BAE

RELATED: King Keraun Talks “Major Deal” Movie &amp; Believing In Himself [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Pretty Funny “Paid In Full” Remake ft King Keraun [Short Video]

Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That White People Sh*t” [VIDEO] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nick Cannon To Temporarily Fill In On ‘The…
 10 hours ago
01.30.19
Watch The First Episode Of King Keraun’s “That…
 13 hours ago
01.30.19
Celebrities React To The Death Of James Ingram
 14 hours ago
01.30.19
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 18 hours ago
01.29.19
This Teen Got 5 Years Probation For Trying…
 18 hours ago
01.30.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 22 hours ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 2 days ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 2 days ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close