Alleged Drug Trafficker Hid In Trash Can After Police Chase

(WSB-TV Screenshot)

A Georgia man is accused of leading police on a chase and hiding in a trash can after not being able to break into a home, Channel 2 Action News reports.

Marvin Arnold, 32, faces 19 charges after the police chase Sunday, According to police.

He’s reportedly accused of driving away from a traffic stop, crashing his vehicle and hiding in a trash can after trying to break into someone’s home to hide.

Police said they found 2,000 ecstasy pills, cocaine, marijuana and cash in Arnold’s car.

His charges include three felonies: fleeing an officer, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and trafficking methamphetamine.

As of Monday night, he remained in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

Alleged Drug Trafficker Hid In Trash Can After Police Chase was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

