TJMS
Home

‘Some White People May Have To Die’: UGA Teaching Assistant Under Fire For Post

1 reads
Leave a comment

A University of Georgia graduate student is receiving criticism after writing racially charged statements on Facebook.

Irami Osei-Frampong is a philosophy graduate student employed by the university as a teacher’s assistant.

He speaks frequently about race and equality, but some believe he crossed the line when he made a post online that stated, “Some white people may have to die for Black communities to be made whole.”

Another post said: “Fighting white people is a skill.”

he teaching assistant told Channel 2 that he’s confused by the backlash.

“I’m confused why that is so controversial,” Osei-Frampong said.

On Tuesday morning he appeared on a local radio station and insisted that he is not calling for violence,  but believes it should remain an option.

“It’s just a fact of history that racial justice often comes at the cost of white life,” Osei-Frampong said. “I didn’t advocate for violence. I was just honest of racial progress.”

University leaders are reportedly consulting with the attorney general on what actions they can take, but Osei-Frampong said he’s standing firm and not backing down.

Rappers With a College Degree

25 photos Launch gallery

Rappers With a College Degree

Continue reading Rappers With a College Degree

Rappers With a College Degree

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Some White People May Have To Die’: UGA Teaching Assistant Under Fire For Post was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?
 6 hours ago
01.29.19
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After…
 10 hours ago
01.29.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 20 hours ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 1 day ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 1 day ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: The Power Of Dissociation…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close