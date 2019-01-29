Did Singer James Ingram Pass Away?

Reports are circulating that James Ingram, the singer-songwriter best known for his Quincy Jones collaboration “The Secret Garden,” his duet with Patti Austin on “Baby Come To Me” and his work on Michael Jackson’s “P-Y-T” has passed away. .

Debbie Allen, who worked with Ingram on several projects wrote on Twitter, “I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved, and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.”

I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir. He will always be cherished, loved and remembered for his genius, his love of family and his humanity. I am blessed to have been so close. We will forever speak his name.❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDJfpbbJWa — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) January 29, 2019

Ingram is a two-time Grammy award winner as well as a two-time Academy Award nominee for his work on “The Day I Fall In Love” from Beethoven’s 2nd and “Look What Love Has Done” from the film Junior. It is unconfirmed what Ingram passed away from.

