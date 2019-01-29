CLOSE
Kerry Washington, John Legend & More Stars React To Jussie Smollett’s Attack

FOX's 'Empire' - Season Four

Source: FOX / Getty

Jussie Smollett was the victim of a possible hate crime in the early morning hours of Tuesday (January 29).

According to TMZ’s report above, the actor arrived in Chicago from New York late Monday, and at around 2 AM he was hungry and went to a Subway. Two men both white and wearing ski masks viciously attacked Jussie as he fought back, but they beat him badly and fractured a rib.

The attack was so violent that Smollett had to be admitted and treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Since the news broke, he’s received an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities, including Kerry Washington, John Legend, Vivica A. Fox and more! See the tweets below:

