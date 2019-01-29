Someboy’s Watching You: Turn Off FaceTime And Avoid Apple’s Eavesdropping Bug

Ii you have an Apple device and use Facetime, someone could be secretly listening to you. Apple is now telling people to disable facetime until they fix the glitch. The glitch impacts iPhones and iPads running iOS 12.1, and Apple PCs running macOS Mojave with the newly added Group FaceTime feature.

The bug allows a user to eaves drop on people they are calling, even if the person does not answer the phone. The scary part, is the caller can also see through the front-facing camera of the person they’re calling. Apple said it will release a fix in a software update later this week.

Here’s how to disable FaceTime on your Apple device:

1. Open Settings on your iPhone or iPad

2. Scroll down and select FaceTime

3. Toggle off the green button at the top of the screen.

To turn it off on a Mac, follow these steps:

1. Open the FaceTime app

2. Go to FaceTime on top of the screen

3. Select “Turn FaceTime Off.”

The bug was demonstrated through videos online and reported this week by tech blogs. Apple’s online support page on Tuesday said there was a technical issue with the application and that Group Facetime “is temporarily unavailable.

Read More:

Could Computers Predict If Kids Will Be Criminals?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: