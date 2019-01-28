TJMS
HomeTJMS

15-Year-Old Shot And Killed By Her 17-Year-Old Boyfriend

41 reads
Leave a comment

A 17-year-old has been charged with criminal negligent homicide for shooting and killing his 15-year-old girlfriend Sunday morning in Texas.

KHOU 11 identified the shooter as Javon Martin, and the victim as Makaila Simon.

Investigators reportedly believe that Martin was playing with a rifle when he pointed it towards Simon and pulled the trigger.

The two were alone in a room, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the station that there were multiple people inside the home.

Simon died at the scene.

“Our condolences go out the family,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “Anytime there is a loss of life we know it’s difficult. Especially when it’s a young person.”

Simon’s father said she was a freshman at Lamar High School and had just turned 15 on Jan. 24.

The Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. Cases like this are always extremely difficult to bear and we will have grief counselors on campus tomorrow to assist students and staff.  We offer our deepest condolences to the family and to all who loved and cared for our student.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

15-Year-Old Shot And Killed By Her 17-Year-Old Boyfriend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 10 hours ago
01.28.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 23 hours ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations
 1 day ago
01.28.19
Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: The Power Of Dissociation…
 3 days ago
01.28.19
C-Murder Denied Retrial In 2002 Murder Case
 3 days ago
01.28.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 4 days ago
01.25.19
25 items
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 4 days ago
01.25.19
18 items
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 4 days ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 4 days ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close