15-Year-Old Shot And Killed By Her 17-Year-Old Boyfriend

A 17-year-old has been charged with criminal negligent homicide for shooting and killing his 15-year-old girlfriend Sunday morning in Texas.

KHOU 11 identified the shooter as Javon Martin, and the victim as Makaila Simon.

Investigators reportedly believe that Martin was playing with a rifle when he pointed it towards Simon and pulled the trigger.

The two were alone in a room, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez told the station that there were multiple people inside the home.

Simon died at the scene.

“Our condolences go out the family,” said Sheriff Gonzalez. “Anytime there is a loss of life we know it’s difficult. Especially when it’s a young person.”

Simon’s father said she was a freshman at Lamar High School and had just turned 15 on Jan. 24.

The Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

The Houston Independent School District is deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of one of our students. Cases like this are always extremely difficult to bear and we will have grief counselors on campus tomorrow to assist students and staff. We offer our deepest condolences to the family and to all who loved and cared for our student.

