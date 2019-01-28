CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton

0 reads
Leave a comment
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Former olympic athlete Lolo Jones reportedly slapped the sunglasses off Tamar Braxton on a recent episode of Celebrity Big Brother. Cameras caught Tamar and Lolo in a heated verbal altercation, however, the surveillance footage abruptly ends during their dispute.

According to several reports, tension between Tamar and Lolo had been building and boiled over on Sunday night.

“I’ve had growing frustrations with Tamar because every day Tamar is mad at someone,” Jones said during her confessional. “I’m starting to feel like a punching bag and it’s exhausting.”

Tamar grew irate when Lolo apparently called her a “b*tch,” and threatened to start “yanking,” to which Lolo responded, “do it.” And that’s when cameras cut the feed.

Despite certain reports, Lolo wasn’t kicked off the show and allegedly apologized to Tamar. According to ETOnline, “they hugged it out.”

Tamar’s time on Celebrity Big Brother has been nothing short of entertaining. Since the moment she’s gotten there she’s had beef with pretty much everyone, including her former tour mate Kandi Burruss.

Celebrity Big Brother airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED STORIES:

Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar Braxton was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: MariahLynn Says To Take Yandy With…
 9 hours ago
01.29.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Always Focus On The…
 15 hours ago
01.29.19
Lolo Jones Reportedly Slapped The Glasses Off Tamar…
 17 hours ago
01.29.19
Will Downing MCCH thumb
Will Downing Chats About His Upcoming Performance In…
 20 hours ago
01.28.19
Liam Neeson Will Ghost You And You Won’t…
 22 hours ago
01.29.19
Everyone Is Still Cheering Over The SAG Awards
 24 hours ago
01.29.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: NeNe Leakes Is Over Tokyo, Gregg…
 1 day ago
01.28.19
FBI Investigating R. Kelly For Allegedly Arranging Cross-Country…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Mo’Nique Drags Whoopi Goldberg: She’s ‘Always Been The…
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Chris Brown Is Selling Merch Mocking Rape Accusations
 2 days ago
01.28.19
Baltimore Drummers A1 Chops Land Web Series With…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
Vitamin Of The Day: The Power Of Dissociation…
 4 days ago
01.28.19
C-Murder Denied Retrial In 2002 Murder Case
 4 days ago
01.28.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 4 days ago
01.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close