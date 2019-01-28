A Chicago man who fell through ice on the Douglas Park Lagoon while running from police on Thursday has reportedly been charged with burglarizing a train.
On Thursday officers spotted a speeding vehicle that was wanted in connection with a train burglary, according to ABC7.
Travonta Turner, 22, and another suspect in the burglary reportedly got out of the vehicle and ran into Douglas Park when officers pursued them, police said.
The officers followed Turner as he tried to run across the ice on the lagoon and fell through, police said. Officers were able to get him out of the water and he was taken into custody.
Turner has been charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass to real property, ABC7 reports.
Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
1. Kim Kardashian West1 of 20
2. Usher2 of 20
3. LL Cool J3 of 20
4. Tyler Perry4 of 20
5. Kanye West5 of 20
6. Young Buck6 of 20
7. Sean Combs7 of 20
8. 50 Cent8 of 20
9. Zoe Saldana9 of 20
10. Rihanna10 of 20
11. Nelly11 of 20
12. Shelden Williams12 of 20
13. Queen Latifah13 of 20
14. Antoine Walke14 of 20
15. Cuttino Mobley15 of 20
16. Sean Taylor16 of 20
17. ASAP Rocky17 of 20
18. John Legend18 of 20
19. Nicki Minaj19 of 20
20. Amber Rose20 of 20
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Train Burglary Suspect Falls Through Ice While Running From Police was originally published on blackamericaweb.com