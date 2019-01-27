CLOSE
Street Fashion Sunday: January 2019

Although mostly conservative still, NC has a few fashion fashion forward folk roaming around and I aim to catch them all in their natural fashionable form. At least as many as I can.

This month I put out a little bait to summon fashion enthusiasts to pull out their flyest outfit featuring fur to Mansion in Durham for a little fashion meetup.

There aren’t too many places where you get to flex for the sake of flexing. You and I know so many bougie and judgmental folk in our social spheres. This was an opportunity for anyone who claims to know fashion and anyone who just loves to express themselves through fashion could come and in their freshest fit and vibe with other fashion folk.

There are more of these coming. Current enthusiasts subscribe to meet up locations through a facebook group called Street Fashion Meetup NC. You can get connected to the next meet up date and location there.

You can see more detailed shots of the streets looks and others at COULSTYLE.com

Check out this month’s street fashion fur folk below:

