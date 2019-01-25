TJMS
Home

10-Year-Old Boy Becomes 2nd-Youngest To Bowl Perfect Game

0 reads
Leave a comment

A 10-year-old boy in New Jersey loves bowling and he’s really good at it! Kai Struthers has become one of the youngest bowlers to score a perfect game.

ABC 7 reports, He bowled a 300 on Saturday that left the Linden Bowling Alley celebrating like they’d won the Super Bowl.

“Once he got to the ninth frame and he threw the strike, I had to walk away because I didn’t want him to get more nervous, I didn’t want him to see my emotion because my stomach was in knots,” his mother Sharonda Struthers said.

He comes from a family of bowlers who love the lanes. His mom says he’s been bowling since he was 4 or 5 years old.

“Calm, cool, collected, laid back, reserved — that’s him,” his father Kenny Reece told the station. “So because of that he doesn’t apply pressure to himself.”

Kai is the youngest in the state and the second 10-year-old in the country to bowl a 300.

“It’s just like this God-given talent, it just blossomed in him and he has just been phenomenal,” his mom said.

He’ll have to wait until he’s 18 before he can turn professional, but high schools and colleges are already calling.

51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

39 photos Launch gallery

51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

Continue reading 51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

51 Photos Of ’90s Child Stars Who Are Badder Than Ever

You remember them from when they were young. For the most part they played some brats, but it was okay. That just means they were good at their jobs. But since we’ve seen them on our favorite shows, what do they look like now? Take a look at these child stars who are all grown and sexy now.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

10-Year-Old Boy Becomes 2nd-Youngest To Bowl Perfect Game was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 22 hours ago
01.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
For The First Time Since 1866, There Won’t…
 1 day ago
01.25.19
Paging All Morris Chestnut Fans!
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close