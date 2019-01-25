CLOSE
Man Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl Arrested

(Clayton County Sheriff’s Office via AJC)

A man wanted in connection with the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Georgia  was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Mattay Muhammad is accused of entering a home through a living room window in August 2018 and raping the girl after threatening to kill her and her little brother, the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office said.

Mattay reportedly used his cellphone to record the assault and forced the girl to say, “Hi, mom,” at one point, the release said.

AJC reports, he was arrested while hiding in a dryer in the basement of his sister’s home.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the full list of charges Muhammad will face, and it’s unclear when he’ll be extradited to Georgia.

Man Accused Of Raping 13-Year-Old Girl Arrested was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

