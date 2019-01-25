CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Today’s Clo-ism: Detours, Rough Roads To Success

1 reads
Leave a comment
Powerful Hurricane Irma Slams Into Florida

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

This is a great day to be alive, in spite of what it looks and feels like today. I hear you want “success” “big time” or your name in “lights” well, you will have to lift something heavy to get “big”. The heavy is hurdling over obstacles with a humble attitude and not giving up but because you failed the first or second time. On the road to success there will be detours, closures, wrong turns, u-turns and ditches.

I tried it! Tested it! It’s True! This is my “Clo-ism” for the day. Miss Community Clooovia

MLK Community Day 2019

MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

53 photos Launch gallery

MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

Continue reading MLK Community Day 2019 — “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_2971248" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Radio One / Richmond[/caption] Miss Community Clovia and Radio One Richmond joined forces with clinicians and peer recovery specialists for the fifth annual MLK Community Day event on January 21, 2019. This year the focus was “Mind Your Mind” how to overcome issues of domestic violence, bullying, abandonment, neglect, drug/alcohol addiction, molestation, slavery or incarceration. Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] The event took place at the Trinity Family Life Center and the community came out in force. Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply For the Latest Entertainment News: [ione_facebook_like_box url_segment=KissRichmond] [twitter-follow screen_name=‘kissrichmond’] In case you missed it. See pictures from the event here:

Today’s Clo-ism: Detours, Rough Roads To Success was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Gabriel Makes A Critical Mistake
 12 hours ago
01.25.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Relax And Stay Focused
 19 hours ago
01.25.19
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Senate Blocks Two Plans To End Government Shutdown
 20 hours ago
01.25.19
Legacy: A Reflection On Voguing, From Ball Culture…
 21 hours ago
01.25.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 22 hours ago
01.24.19
Teedra Moses or Amy Winehouse: Which Singer Had…
 22 hours ago
01.25.19
For The First Time Since 1866, There Won’t…
 23 hours ago
01.25.19
Paging All Morris Chestnut Fans!
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo…
 2 days ago
01.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close