This is a great day to be alive, in spite of what it looks and feels like today. I hear you want “success” “big time” or your name in “lights” well, you will have to lift something heavy to get “big”. The heavy is hurdling over obstacles with a humble attitude and not giving up but because you failed the first or second time. On the road to success there will be detours, closures, wrong turns, u-turns and ditches.
I tried it! Tested it! It’s True! This is my “Clo-ism” for the day. Miss Community Clooovia
MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]
MLK Community Day 2019 -- “Mind Your Mind” [PHOTOS]
Today's Clo-ism: Detours, Rough Roads To Success
