The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @WOLDCNEWS

This are looking murky for the Trump Administration.

Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI in Florida on Friday morning.

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to the Robert Mueller investigation, Stone faces charges on seven counts. One count of obstruction of an official proceeding, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

Stone will appear in court later on Friday.

ALSO READ: Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty To Multiple Charges

ALSO READ: Robert Mueller’s Russia Collusion Probe Heats Up With Michael Flynn Charges

Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone Arrested By FBI was originally published on WOLDCNews.com