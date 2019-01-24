TJMS
HomeTJMS

Mom In Hospital After Attack, Not Aware Her 3 Kids Were Killed

0 reads
Leave a comment

Kamaria Nelson has been in the hospital for nearly three weeks after she was severely wounded in an attack at Texas her apartment that claimed the lives of her three small children.

On Wednesday, her father, Taurus Nelson, told ABC13 Eyewitness News she is recovering, but not aware that her kids, who range in age from 2 months to 5 years old, are gone. The family decided not to share that fact for the sake of her own health.

Kamaria’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Junaid Mehmood, is accused of killing the three children on Jan. 3.

According to ABC13, Mehmood confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.

Police said the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office found the three young victims suffered multiple stab wounds, as well as blunt force trauma. Kamaria was found alive with gunshot and stab wounds.

She is undergoing treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch. Her father said she is trying to breathe on her own, as well as regain the ability to speak.

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

35 photos Launch gallery

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Continue reading Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

Celebrities Who’ve Survived Domestic Violence

According to the Domestic Violence Research Center, one in four women have experienced physical violence by a partner, and 74 percent of Americans personally know someone who is or has been a victim of domestic violence. These numbers are staggering and clearly demonstrate how many women — including many of Hollywood’s A-list stars — have fell victim to abuse. A handful of celebs have publicly shared their painful stories in efforts to help other women and we commend them for that. Take a look at the celebs who have overcome domestic violence and had the courage to speak their truth.

Mom In Hospital After Attack, Not Aware Her 3 Kids Were Killed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys…
 3 hours ago
01.24.19
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her…
 5 hours ago
01.24.19
Paging All Morris Chestnut Fans!
 9 hours ago
01.24.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 18 hours ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
Wendy Williams Isn’t Coming Back Anytime Soon!
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
The Bright Blue Cheese In This Gender Reveal…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close