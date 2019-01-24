CLOSE
Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her 48th Birthday [PHOTOS]

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Premiere Screening

Source: Getty Images / We TV

Two months after giving birth to her baby girl Brooklyn Doris, Kenya Moore decided to show off her new mom bod while also celebrating her 48th birthday!

The former “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star posted a full body bikini picture on Thursday, flaunting tight curves in a white two-piece while holding her baby girl. Kenya is full of confidence for this one. See the photo of Kenya below.

View this post on Instagram

#48

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

View this post on Instagram

Turn down before the turn up

A post shared by Kenya Moore Daly (@thekenyamoore) on

RELATED: Kenya Moore Shares First Photo Of Her Baby Girl Brooklyn Doris [PHOTO]

RELATED: Kenya Moore On Baby Girl: “I Finally Have Everything I’ve Dreamed Of”

Kenya Moore Flaunts Her Post-Baby Body For Her 48th Birthday [PHOTOS] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

