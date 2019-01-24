Paging all Morris Chestnut fans! Have been missing seeing your favorite actor on tv since his show, Rosewood, went off the air? Well, get ready, he’s coming back to television in a new show called The Enemy Within.

The show is about FBI Agent Will Keaton (Chestnut) enlists the most notorious traitor in American history to help catch a spy. There are two sides to every treason. Ex-CIA and FBI agents become unlikely allies.

Now that looks good! The Enemy Within premieres on NBC, Monday, February 25th. So we have a month before we get to see Morris Chestnut on tv. Dang it!

