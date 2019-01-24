Search Continues For 3-Yr Old Boy

3 year old Casey Hathaway went missing about 1pm on Tuesday afternoon from his grandmother’s backyard and today the search continues.

Officials said Casey was playing with two children he is related to in the backyard of his grandmother’s house in Ernul, when the two children went back inside, but Casey was not with them.

A search for him began roughly 50 minutes later and around 600 volunteers came out to help search for the boy on Wednesday; however, their search was challenged by cold temperatures and rugged terrain.

Casey is 2’4″, weighs 25 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue coat and dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information should call (252) 633-0498 or the NC State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.

