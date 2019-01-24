CLOSE
General Assembly: The House And Senate Pass New Happy Hour Laws

Happy Hour laws in Virginia could be changing soon if approved by the governor. Lawmakers in the House and Senate voted on Wednesday to loosen up regulations around how bars and restaurants can advertise their happy hour. If the bills are signed into law, these establishments will be able to use creative marketing tools to advertise their happy hours using featured drinks and their prices. The bills passed overwhelmingly in both chambers and will soon be headed Governor Ralph Northam’s desk for a final decision.

General Assembly: The House And Senate Pass New Happy Hour Laws was originally published on kissrichmond.com

