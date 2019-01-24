Teen Robbery Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend

Jalin Charles, 18, has been arrested and is accused of robbery and killing his own friend.
Charles and several other suspects are believed to have been involved in over 20 robberies.
ABC 13 reports, surveillance video shows two robbers storm into a Subway restaurant with another teen on Dec. 26, waving guns and demanding cash. Another Subway was also robbed just 30 minutes earlier.
Sources believe they’re related and Charles was the getaway driver.
“My son didn’t deserve this,” Charles Robinson Sr., told ABC13.
Robinson said Charles grew up with his son, Charles Robinson Jr. But on Friday night, his son was shot and killed, and police have reportedly connected the robbery suspect with his death.
“I was shocked to hear it, that it was him,” Robinson said. “It hurt me so much.”
Charles reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
