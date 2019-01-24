Jalin Charles, 18, has been arrested and is accused of robbery and killing his own friend.

Charles and several other suspects are believed to have been involved in over 20 robberies.

ABC 13 reports, surveillance video shows two robbers storm into a Subway restaurant with another teen on Dec. 26, waving guns and demanding cash. Another Subway was also robbed just 30 minutes earlier.

Sources believe they’re related and Charles was the getaway driver.

“My son didn’t deserve this,” Charles Robinson Sr., told ABC13.

Robinson said Charles grew up with his son, Charles Robinson Jr. But on Friday night, his son was shot and killed, and police have reportedly connected the robbery suspect with his death.

“I was shocked to hear it, that it was him,” Robinson said. “It hurt me so much.”

Charles reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 20 photos Launch gallery Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft 1. Kim Kardashian West 1 of 20 2. Usher 2 of 20 3. LL Cool J 3 of 20 4. Tyler Perry 4 of 20 5. Kanye West 5 of 20 6. Young Buck 6 of 20 7. Sean Combs 7 of 20 8. 50 Cent 8 of 20 9. Zoe Saldana 9 of 20 10. Rihanna 10 of 20 11. Nelly 11 of 20 12. Shelden Williams 12 of 20 13. Queen Latifah 13 of 20 14. Antoine Walke 14 of 20 15. Cuttino Mobley 15 of 20 16. Sean Taylor 16 of 20 17. ASAP Rocky 17 of 20 18. John Legend 18 of 20 19. Nicki Minaj 19 of 20 20. Amber Rose 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teen Robbery Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com