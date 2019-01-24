CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Teen Robbery Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend

0 reads
Leave a comment

Jalin Charles, 18, has been arrested and is accused of robbery and killing his own friend.

Charles and several other suspects are believed to have been involved in over 20 robberies.

ABC 13 reports, surveillance video shows two robbers storm into a Subway restaurant with another teen on Dec. 26, waving guns and demanding cash. Another Subway was also robbed just 30 minutes earlier.

Sources believe they’re related and Charles was the getaway driver.

“My son didn’t deserve this,” Charles Robinson Sr., told ABC13.

Robinson said Charles grew up with his son, Charles Robinson Jr. But on Friday night, his son was shot and killed, and police have reportedly connected the robbery suspect with his death.

“I was shocked to hear it, that it was him,” Robinson said. “It hurt me so much.”

Charles reportedly has a lengthy criminal record, including a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teen Robbery Suspect Arrested For Allegedly Killing Friend was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 10 hours ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 19 hours ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo…
 20 hours ago
01.24.19
Girls Need Love, Too: 4 Interesting Facts About…
 21 hours ago
01.24.19
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
Wendy Williams Isn’t Coming Back Anytime Soon!
 1 day ago
01.24.19
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
The Bright Blue Cheese In This Gender Reveal…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee,
Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
 2 days ago
01.22.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close