CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant White People

When oppressive hues need to be gathered.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Donald Trump

Source: Splash / Splash News

The oppressive, cruel, and occasionally demonic attributes of Whiteness came out in full-force this week thanks to well…White people.

The most viral moment involved an indigenous elder, Nathan Phillips, who had to stand inches away from the moist MAGA breath of a bratty teen.

According to Today, Phillips was on the grounds of the Lincoln Memorial for the Indigenous People’s March. Meanwhile, the March For Life anti-abortion rally was going on around the same time, and it was full of MAGA hat teens from the Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.

Nick Sandmann was the teen who confronted Phillips face-to-face in the now viral video. According to him, some Black Hebrew Israelites were taunting him and his classmates before the confrontation with Phillips took place. The high school students tried to drown out the Hebrew Israelites with school chants, but naturally that didn’t ease tensions.

So according to CNN, Phillips stood between the students and the Hebrew Israelites, banging his drum and singing a Native American protest song. According to Phillips, this is when Sandmann stepped in his face and wouldn’t let him move. Phillips says Sandmann’s classmates proceeded to mock his song, and he even said he heard teens yelling “build that wall.” You can watch the video for yourself below.

 

The incident was, once again, another symbol of White oppression. It wasn’t just Phillips against Sandmann, it was a small indigenous group against a crowd of young White MAGA supporters.

White teens seized the opportunity to take up space on land that was acquired with the onslaught of indigenous people. The Make America Great Again hats were the cherry on top for how White people can flaunt their dominance even if they’re not consciously doing so.

Thus, Phillip’s only form of defense and integrity in the moment was to continue banging his drum and singing his protest song.

A subtle clapback, yet powerful one.

Hit the next pages to peep some more noteworthy (and hilarious) clapbacks to the ignant White folks.

Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant White People was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Shay Pops Off On Jojo For…
 6 hours ago
01.24.19
Pale Politics: This Week’s Best Clapbacks To Ignant…
 15 hours ago
01.24.19
Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On…
 15 hours ago
01.24.19
‘Widows’ Is Out On Digital Release Today &…
 15 hours ago
01.24.19
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State…
 20 hours ago
01.23.19
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
The Bright Blue Cheese In This Gender Reveal…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…
 2 days ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee,
Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
 2 days ago
01.22.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
MAGA Hat Wearing Teen from Covington Makes Statement,…
 3 days ago
01.22.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 3 days ago
01.21.19
#RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys…
 3 days ago
01.21.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close