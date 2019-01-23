Vitamin Of The Day: If You’re Waiting On The Right Time, You’ll Never Get Started

01.23.19
If you missed the Vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin is “If you’re waiting on the right time, you’ll never get started. Quick stressed the importance of getting started on your journey immediately. Stop waiting for the “right time” because the right time doesn’t exist! If you want to hear the full Vitamin, what the full video above.

