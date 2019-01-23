CLOSE
Wendy Williams Isn’t Coming Back Anytime Soon!

Paper Magazine 2011 Nightlife Awards

If you love The Wendy Williams Show, you will be waiting a good while to see new episodes. She is taking a break to deal with health concerns. According to Delish,  Williams is dealing with complications from Graves’ disease.

Graves’ disease is an autoimmune thyroid condition that affects approximately 1 in 200 people. Symptoms include anxiety, heat sensitivity, increased perspiration, and weight loss, among others.  According to verywellhealth.com, there several are other celebrities with this disease, including Hillary Rodham Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Gina Rodriguez, Missy Elliott. Rod Stewart and Sofia Vergara.

Williams will be under strict medical supervision and will have to spend time in the hospital. It is unknown when she will return to her show. Got to keep Wendy Williams in our prayers.

