Kamala Harris, Chris Cuomo, CNN, birtherism, 2020 presidential election, racism, Donald Trump
CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Senate Intel Committee Holds Closed Briefing On Intelligence Matters

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty

In “You Just Should Have Sat There And Ate Your Food” news, CNN’s Chris Cuomo found himself in trouble on Twitter when he suggested that Sen. Kamala Harris provide her birth certificate to prove that she’s a U.S. citizen to avoid any criticism from the Right.

As we previously reported, on Monday Harris announced that she is running for President.

According to Business Insider, Cuomo made the comment after an alt-right conspiracy theorist falsely said that Harris is ineligible to run for the highest office in the country “because her father, a Jamaican immigrant, and her mother, an Indian immigrant, were not legal residents for five years before her birth.”

The 53-year-old California senator was in fact born in Oakland, California, but that didn’t stop Cuomo from giving the Twitter troll the attention they needed by throwing Harris under a bus.

In a now-deleted tweet, the broadcast journalist wrote, “”And hopefully there will be no games where the issue keeps changing for righty accusers…and…the legit info abt Harris comes out to deal with the allegation ASAP. The longer there is no proof either way, the deeper the effect.”

Obviously, this tweet triggered people, reminding them of how President Trump created the birther movement in 2007 as a means to undermine former President Obama by suggesting—with no tangible proof—that the then Illinois Senator was born in Kenya.

After seeing his name dragged through the Twitter streets, Cuomo apologized and tried to clarify what he actually meant.

Sigh…it hasn’t even been a full week since Harris announced her presidential bid and we’re already dealing with this type of rhetoric.

2020 can’t come fast enough.

RELATED NEWS:

It’s Official! Kamala Harris Announces She’s Running For President

2020 Here We Come! Sources Claim Senator Kamala Harris Is Running For President

Reclaiming His Time! Former President Obama Hasn’t Spoken To Trump Since His Inauguration

Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State…
 6 hours ago
01.23.19
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
The Bright Blue Cheese In This Gender Reveal…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…
 1 day ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee,
Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar…
 1 day ago
01.22.19
2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
 1 day ago
01.22.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
MAGA Hat Wearing Teen from Covington Makes Statement,…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
#RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Gets Sad News During Her…
 3 days ago
01.21.19
Tomi Lahren Defends Trump Against Cardi B, But…
 3 days ago
01.21.19
AlexisSkyy Says She Loves RobKardashian And Calls BlacChyna…
 5 days ago
01.21.19
R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways
 5 days ago
01.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close