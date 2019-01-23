Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S

In “You Just Should Have Sat There And Ate Your Food” news, CNN’s Chris Cuomo found himself in trouble on Twitter when he suggested that Sen. Kamala Harris provide her birth certificate to prove that she’s a U.S. citizen to avoid any criticism from the Right.

As we previously reported, on Monday Harris announced that she is running for President.

According to Business Insider, Cuomo made the comment after an alt-right conspiracy theorist falsely said that Harris is ineligible to run for the highest office in the country “because her father, a Jamaican immigrant, and her mother, an Indian immigrant, were not legal residents for five years before her birth.”

The 53-year-old California senator was in fact born in Oakland, California, but that didn’t stop Cuomo from giving the Twitter troll the attention they needed by throwing Harris under a bus.

In a now-deleted tweet, the broadcast journalist wrote, “”And hopefully there will be no games where the issue keeps changing for righty accusers…and…the legit info abt Harris comes out to deal with the allegation ASAP. The longer there is no proof either way, the deeper the effect.”

Well, Chris Cuomo is already saying the legit info abt Harris should come out to deal with the allegation pic.twitter.com/EZfbTXjRuY — Vivian Vacca (@ViviVacca) January 22, 2019

Obviously, this tweet triggered people, reminding them of how President Trump created the birther movement in 2007 as a means to undermine former President Obama by suggesting—with no tangible proof—that the then Illinois Senator was born in Kenya.

This isn’t people picking on you, @ChrisCuomo. This is you making the same mistakes the media made with Obama—acting as if there’s 2 sides to questions about his citizenship. There is proof either way: the 14th Amendment and the fact that Harris was born in Oakland. Stop this. pic.twitter.com/l9DhBRuGVu — Imani Gandy (@AngryBlackLady) January 22, 2019

Proof? Did Ted Cruz or John McCain have to offer proof? Both were natural born citizens born outside the US (which still makes you eligible). Kamala Harris was born in Oakland! — Adam Best (@adamcbest) January 22, 2019

I don’t even know why you commented on this. Kamala Harris doesn’t have to prove this bullshit. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 22, 2019

The Jacob Wohl/Chris Cuomo/Kamala Harris birther story just tells me that these right wing folks view Harris as a serious threat. They won't actively try to break down your identity if they don't think you have value as tough as that is to type. — Randy (@pamsson) January 22, 2019

Jacob Wohl can go straight to hell with his Birther stunt on Senator Kamala Harris. And so can Chris Cuomo for lending it *credibility.* But NOT ONE MORE word of bullshit about ANYBODY'S right to run for President until the buffoon in the White House shows his goddamn taxes. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 22, 2019

After seeing his name dragged through the Twitter streets, Cuomo apologized and tried to clarify what he actually meant.

Deleted my original tweet because it was taken literally the opposite way that I intended it. Sen Harris has no duty to justify any such accusation, let alone a birtherism attack. You accuse, you prove. That was my point. Apologize for confusion. — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 22, 2019

Sigh…it hasn’t even been a full week since Harris announced her presidential bid and we’re already dealing with this type of rhetoric.

2020 can’t come fast enough.

