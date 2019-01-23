CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Safest Cities In North Carolina

0 reads
Leave a comment
The Raleigh Skyline at Sunset

Source: Malcolm MacGregor / Getty

The National Council for Home Safety & Security has published the latest report of the safest cities in each state.  Here are the findings for North Carolina:

Household average incomes at $53,000 are a little over 10% lower than the US average overall. Per capita income at $30,000 is similarly positioned. North Carolina’s crimes statistics show a displacement around national averages.

  • It’s the 33rd safest state for property crime (where 1st = lowest crime)
  • The violent crime rate is slightly higher than the US average (ratio 1.11) with 3.84 crimes per 1,000 when measured against the national average of 3.47 – making it the 30th safest state for violent crime
  • Property crime levels are slightly lower than the national average at 32.3 per 1,000 compared to the national average of 40.43 – giving a ratio of 0.80.

The top 5 statistically safest areas in North Carolina are:

  1. Elon
  2. Pinehurst
  3. Holly Springs
  4. Archdale
  5. Apex

CLICK HERE to see more.

Safest Cities In North Carolina was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their…
 16 hours ago
01.23.19
The Bright Blue Cheese In This Gender Reveal…
 18 hours ago
01.23.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…
 19 hours ago
01.23.19
Spike Lee,
Watch As Spike Lee Reacts To His Oscar…
 20 hours ago
01.22.19
2019 Oscar Nominations Are Out!
 1 day ago
01.22.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have…
 1 day ago
01.22.19
MAGA Hat Wearing Teen from Covington Makes Statement,…
 2 days ago
01.22.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
#RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Gets Sad News During Her…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
Tomi Lahren Defends Trump Against Cardi B, But…
 3 days ago
01.21.19
AlexisSkyy Says She Loves RobKardashian And Calls BlacChyna…
 5 days ago
01.21.19
R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Amara La Negra Gets Candid About Battling Racism…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close