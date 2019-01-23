CLOSE
Speaker Tim Moore Invites Trump To NC To Deliver State Of Union Address

Donald Trump Campaigns In Grand Rapids

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

 

On Friday, NC House Speaker Tim Moore invited President Donald Trump to give his annual State of the Union address in Raleigh since it was cancelled by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Moore wrote and described NC as “The majestic character of our state House chamber and the splendor of North Carolina’s breathtaking landscapes are a fitting venue to deliver your second State of the Union address.”

So…. President Donald Trump called NC House Speaker on Monday night. Trump and Moore spoke about 10 minutes, the speaker’s office said, and there was no commitment to actually bring the speech to Raleigh. Moore’s office said the president’s team was still determining when the speech, would take place.

Some do not agree with the house speaker, like House Minority Leader Darren Jackson who says he doesn’t think the invitation is a good idea.  “Last thing NC needs is the DC circus in town,” Jackson, D-Wake, said on Twitter late Friday afternoon. “POTUS should re-open the govt. Do disaster relief. Help farmers. Pay workers. Do his job. Then come visit.”

Kimberly Reynolds, executive director of the North Carolina Democratic Party, called the invitation “a political stunt.”

Read more at WRAL.com

