Chris Brown Planning To Sue Woman Who Accused Him Of Rape Of Defamation

Hours after he was released from custody in Paris, Chris Brown went on the offensive regarding allegations that he raped a 24-year-old model. He’s planning to sue her for defamation.

Brown’s Parisian lawyer,  Raphael Chiche told the press, “Chris Brown is free. No lawsuits were filed against him. He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed tomorrow with the public prosecutor of Paris.”

Brown alleges that he was set up by the woman as she claimed that Brown took her to his hotel in Paris and violently sexually assaulted her. According to Brown, he never was alone with the woman and only played music from his iPhone while in the living room of the suite, while 20 other people were present.

Brown was released on Tuesday and the investigation is still ongoing. With Brown being released and able to leave the country, authorities may believe there are some discrepancies in the women’s case.

