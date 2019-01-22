TJMS
7-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Home; Police Searching For Mother’s Boyfriend

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 7-year-old boy in New Jersey. 

According to ABC 7,  Ayden Brown, was found unresponsive inside a home in Newark.

According to reports, police responded to a call of a sick or injured person around 8 a.m. They found the child in cardiac arrest and rushed him to an area Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances of his death are unknown at this time.

“He’s a 7-year-old kid,” the victim’s cousin, Sonia Monroe told ABC 7. “He’s bubbly, full of life, full of energy. He’s a great kid. He’s a great kid. A great kid.”

Police are reportedly looking for the mother’s boyfriend, who they say left the scene in a blue 2012 Nissan Altima.

“Turn yourself in,” Monroe said. “It’s not fair. It’s not fair to the parents. It’s not fair to the mother. It’s just not fair that he had to suffer. He suffered. They hurt him. That’s my cousin. They killed him.”

The boy’s death is under investigation.

“Ayden was a healthy young man, Ayden was a good little boy,” the victim’s great aunt, Judy Ingram, said. “You take a life, your’s is going to be taken too. He didn’t have to do my great nephew like that. So he will be punished.”

No arrests have been made, and the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

