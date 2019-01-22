Police in Delaware are investigating the rape of a girl by four boys all under the age of 15, and according to ABC 6 they fear there may be more victims.
The attack reportedly happened inside a home on December 11th.
According to officials one 14-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and one 12-year-old forced the girl inside a home.
The boys, who have not been identified because of their ages, then raped her.
One boy reportedly threatened the girl with a gun, warning her not to report it.
All four have been charged as juveniles with felony rape.
Anyone with information on the attack or other victims, contact New Castle County Police.
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Harvey Weinstein10 of 19
11. Bill Cosby11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. Kevin Spacey14 of 19
15. R. Kelly15 of 19
16. Russell Simmons16 of 19
17. Charlie Rose17 of 19
18. John Conyers18 of 19
19. Matt Lauer19 of 19
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
4 Boys, Ages 12 To 14, Arrested For Rape was originally published on blackamericaweb.com