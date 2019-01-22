CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation

Breezy Is In Trouble Again...

15 reads
Leave a comment
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Breezy might be in some big trouble in Paris.

According to reports, Chris Brown and two other people are in Police custody in Paris, France after a woman filed a rape complaint. One of the other men in custody is his Bodyguard.

No official word from the camp of Chris Brown.

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

10 photos Launch gallery

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Continue reading 13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud

Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s beef began over a photo Karrueche posted on Instagram. Tune in below.

A 24-year-old woman claims Chris Brown raped her on the night of Jan. 15-16th after meeting at a nightclub in France. According to the complaint, Brown invited the woman to his hotel room at the Le Mandarin Oriental along with another woman. Things get a bit tricky and she says she ended up in another room alone with the singer where she was allegedly raped.

Also Read: Chris Brown Arrested For Felony Assault

She also claimed that Brown’s bodyguard abused her.

Source: Fox 5 DC

Also Read: Lawsuit Against Chris Brown For Alleged Gang Rape At His Home

Also Read: Chris Brown Slammed With A Restraining Order From Another Woman

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews

 

Chris Brown In Police Custody In Paris After Rape Accusation was originally published on kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Daughter May Not Have…
 12 hours ago
01.22.19
MAGA Hat Wearing Teen from Covington Makes Statement,…
 17 hours ago
01.22.19
City of Houston Partners With Non-Profit To Help…
 20 hours ago
01.21.19
#RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys…
 23 hours ago
01.21.19
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Gets Sad News During Her…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
Tomi Lahren Defends Trump Against Cardi B, But…
 2 days ago
01.21.19
AlexisSkyy Says She Loves RobKardashian And Calls BlacChyna…
 4 days ago
01.21.19
R. Kelly, Sony RCA Agree To Part Ways
 4 days ago
01.18.19
Amara La Negra Gets Candid About Battling Racism…
 4 days ago
01.18.19
Gladys Knight Commodores 2017
Gladys Knight Issues Statement About Kaepernick And Performing…
 4 days ago
01.18.19
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: In Case You Didn’t Know How…
 4 days ago
01.18.19
Samuel L Jackson Chimes In On Drake vs…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Vitamin of The Day: In Order To Receive…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
Stevie Wonder Fired DL Hughley From His First…
 5 days ago
01.18.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close