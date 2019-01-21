Kamala Harris Is Officially Running For President In 2020 [VIDEO]

Senator Kamala Harris announced Monday that she is running for president in 2020.

Harris appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” and called on her supporters to join with her to “claim our future.” Plus, she also released her first campaign video ad on social media.

“Justice. Decency. Equality. Freedom. Democracy. These aren’t just words. They’re the values we as Americans cherish. And they’re all on the line now,” Harris said in the video.

Harris previously served as Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017, and District Attorney of San Francisco prior to that before.

