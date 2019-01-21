RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys After Puff Daddy Wins ‘Best Rap Album’

Remember when Kanye West hopped on stage at the VMAs and interrupted Taylor Swift‘s Best Female Video win? Of course you do, but depending on your age, maybe you didn’t know Kanye West wasn’t the first Black man to catch the spirit, run up on stage, and suddenly speak his mind at an award show. Back in 1998, Wu-Tang Clan were nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammys, but lost to Puff Daddy. Much like ‘Ye did in 2009, Ol’ Dirty Bastard intervened and gave everyone a piece of his mind—just as Shawn Colvin was about to accept her award for Song of the Year.

MTV reported at the time: “After sneaking to the microphone and kissing presenter Erykah Badu in mid-bumrush, O.D.B. urged the crowd to ‘Please calm down,’ and launched into a confusing speech thusly: ‘I went and bought me an outfit today that cost me a lot of money, because I figured that Wu-Tang was gonna win,’ O.D.B. said, referring to the Best Rap Album that Wu-Tang was nominated for, but did not win earlier in the evening as the honor went to Puff Daddy.

“‘I don’t know how you all see it, but when it comes to the children, Wu-Tang is for the children,’ O.D.B. continued. ‘We teach the children. Puffy is good, but Wu-Tang is the best. I want you all to know that this is O.D.B., and I love you all, peace.’ O.D.B. was then ushered off the stage, and a thoroughly confused Colvin was allowed to give her acceptance speech.”

Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West 10 photos Launch gallery Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West 1. "Stand back Kim, I'll handle this." Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Completely and utterly fed up. Source:Splash News 2 of 10 3. North tries to figure out what everyone's deal is. Source:Splash News 3 of 10 4. North only smiles in front of cameras sometimes–just like dad. Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Kanye & Nori express some concern. Source:Splash News 5 of 10 6. His x Hers. Source:Splash News 6 of 10 7. Daddy's baby. Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. North protects her mom, just like dad would. Source:Splash News 8 of 10 9. North clowns the paparazzi, just like dad would if he were there... Source:Splash News 9 of 10 10. North captures Kanye's 2012 swag. Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West Every Time North West Channeled Kanye West

When asked what got into him, the late rapper reportedly told MTV News‘ Chris Connelly backstage at Radio City Music Hall, “Something just jumped into my blood.” O.D.B. also apologized, though he said he believed the Grammy stage was, in fact, the appropriate place to express his thoughts on Puffy’s win. Puffy beat out the Wu-Tang Clan with his debut studio album No Way Out, which features many of his most classic hits to date, including “Victory” featuring Notorious B.I.G. and Busta Rhymes, “I’ll Be Missing You” featuring Faith Evans and 112, “It’s All About The Benjamins” featuring Lil Kim, The Lox, and Notorious B.I.G., “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down,” feat. Mase and more. Puffy also beat out Missy Elliott’s Supa Dupa Fly, Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death, and Wyclef Jean’s Wyclef Jean Presents The Carnival.

Watch it all go down at the 2:29 mark in the throwback clip up top and let us know if you knew someone Kanye’d before Kanye Kanye’d at the 2009 VMAs? Also, tune into the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, February 10 at 8 p.m. EST.

#RememberWhen: Ol’ Dirty Bastard Interrupts The 1998 Grammys After Puff Daddy Wins ‘Best Rap Album’ was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com