TJMS
HomeTJMS

Teacher On Paid Administrative Leave After Being Accused Of Watching Porn In Class

0 reads
Leave a comment

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

A Texas teacher has been removed from the classroom after he was accused of watching porn while in the classroom.

Kira Lackey-Thompson, a mother of one of his students, is angry after learning about the accusations.

“That is a private thing, and I understand that people have their private things that they do. It’s an adult thing,” Lackey-Thompson told Click 2 Houston. “There is a time and a place. In my child’s classroom, during school hours, my child in the classroom? Not the time and place.”

Lackey-Thompson’s son is a junior at La Porte High School and was in class Tuesday when another student allegedly saw the teacher watching a pornographic video on a laptop. Her son said when the teacher stepped away from his desk one of the students captured video of the pornographic image on the teacher’s laptop, posted it to social media and reported it to the front office.

=auto” width=”640″ height=”395″ frameborder=”0″ webkitallowfullscreen=”” mozallowfullscreen=”” allowfullscreen=””]

Administrators removed the teacher from the campus Tuesday morning and he will remain on paid administrative leave “until the matter is resolved,” according to a statement by La Porte High School.

Lackey-Thompson doesn’t believe the teacher should be allowed back in the classroom.

“How long has he been doing it?” Lackey-Thompson asked “How many other kids have seen it and didn’t say anything? If you feel comfortable enough to watch pornography in a classroom full of underage children this not the profession for you.”

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

16 photos Launch gallery

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV

We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Teacher On Paid Administrative Leave After Being Accused Of Watching Porn In Class was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Orderly pushing patient on stretcher into emergency entrance
9-Year-Old Girl Saves Grandmother’s Life By Squeezing Through…
 5 hours ago
01.17.19
Gladys Knight To Sing National Anthem At Super…
 8 hours ago
01.17.19
Mariah Carey’s Legal Battle
 9 hours ago
01.17.19
Marjorie Harvey Posted A Video Of Grandchildren Pretend…
 12 hours ago
01.17.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Mediates A Peace Talk Between…
 19 hours ago
01.17.19
Gregg Leakes Apologizes To NeNe For Lashing Out…
 1 day ago
01.17.19
Terry Crews On Black Women: ‘They Supported Me…
 1 day ago
01.16.19
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys To Host Music’s Biggest Night The…
 1 day ago
01.16.19
10 Healthy Meal Delivery Services To Try
 2 days ago
01.16.19
Kanye on ‘Erratic’ Artists ‘We Can Enjoy Their…
 2 days ago
01.16.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Child Drama Puts Her…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Remain Consistent and The…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close