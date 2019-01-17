CLOSE
Mariah Carey’s Legal Battle

Mariah Carey is suing her former assistant and the assistant is counter-suing her!  Yesterday, Carey filed a lawsuit against Lianna Shakhnazaryan who worked for Carey for about 2 years. Carey claims that Shakhnazaryan violating their non-disclosure agreement.Shakhnazaryan listed in her lawsuit that Carey and her former manager, Stella Bulochnikov wrongful terminated her, retaliation, failure to prevent discrimination and harassment, breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, racial discrimination, sexual harassment, failure to pay earned wages upon termination, breach of oral contract, rescission of contract, violation of the Bane Act, violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and battery. Oh my.

In the lawsuit obtained by Entertainment Tonight (ET), Carey’s lawsuit claims that Shakhnazaryan was trying to blackmail the singer. It says that the former assistant was secretly recording videos of Carey without her knowledge or her permission. Shakhnazaryan said she would release the video unless she got $8,000,000. But Shakhnazaryan says that was for back pay and for being mistreated. According to the suit, Bulochnikov would refer to her as “a f**king Armenian whore” and Carey knew about what was happening.

No word on when Carey and Shakhnazaryan will go to court, but earlier this month, Carey settled her lawsuit against Blochnikov. This is going to be an interesting fight. Really, this should be a movie!

