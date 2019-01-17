TJMS
HomeTJMS

18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Burning Car

0 reads
Leave a comment

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in her burning car in Georgia last week. Police are now reportedly looking for a man who tried to use her debit card just three hours later.

Tayla Torres’ mother, Pearlie Haynes, told Channel 2 Action News she’s livid with whoever killed her only daughter.

“I hope your momma tell on you because if you were gone, your momma would be feeling the same pain I’m feeling now,” Haynes said. “I want you to see my face. I want you to know how much I loved my daughter.”

East Point police told Channel 2 the one who tried to use Torres’ debit card was caught on surveillance camera at the bank. Police have released a photo of the “distinctive shoes” he was wearing.

(WSB-TV 2)

The news station also obtained video of a white sedan that police believe dropped the man off at the bank. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Point police at 404-559-6200.

Shocking Celebrity Murders

15 photos Launch gallery

Shocking Celebrity Murders

Continue reading Shocking Celebrity Murders

Shocking Celebrity Murders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

18-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Burning Car was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Marjorie Harvey Posted A Video Of Grandchildren Pretend…
 5 hours ago
01.17.19
‘LHHMIAS2’ Recap: Trina Mediates A Peace Talk Between…
 12 hours ago
01.17.19
Gregg Leakes Apologizes To NeNe For Lashing Out…
 22 hours ago
01.17.19
Terry Crews On Black Women: ‘They Supported Me…
 23 hours ago
01.16.19
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys To Host Music’s Biggest Night The…
 1 day ago
01.16.19
10 Healthy Meal Delivery Services To Try
 2 days ago
01.16.19
Kanye on ‘Erratic’ Artists ‘We Can Enjoy Their…
 2 days ago
01.16.19
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Yandy’s Foster Child Drama Puts Her…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Filet-O-Struggle Plate: Trump Caters Dinner For National Champ…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Pastor Facing 10 Years In Prison For Stealing…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Vitamin Of The Day: Remain Consistent and The…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
Things Done Changed: The #10YearChallenge Has Stars Posting…
 3 days ago
01.15.19
‘You’ Starring Penn Badgley Is The Latest Terrifying…
 3 days ago
01.14.19
Did Nipsey Hussle And Lauren London Get Engaged?
 3 days ago
01.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close