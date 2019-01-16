Sisters in Georgia are accused of beating a 3-year-old to death with a baseball bat after he took a cupcake from the kitchen.

WXIA reports that the two sisters, Glenndria Morris and LaShirley Morris, are scheduled to go on trial on Thursday on charges of murder (two counts each), aggravated assault (one count each), and cruelty to children (two counts each.)

Police were reportedly called to a home in Atlanta in October 2017 and found paramedics performing CPR on the boy when they arrived.

Glenndria Morris originally told police that 3-year-old Kejuan Mason choked on a cupcake. Glenndria then reportedly changed her story, and told police that the boy choked on the cupcake, but it was removed. Later, when he was asleep the sisters found him unresponsive.

According to police Mason appeared to not have been breathing for a while. He was transported to an area hospital in Atlanta where he was pronounced dead.

The house was reportedly “infested with roaches.”

It was determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office that blunt force trauma was the cause of the boy’s death. The boy reportedly had bruises all over his body.

The Morris sisters were both arrested and indicted in the death of Mason. According reports, LaShirley repeatedly struck the boy with a baseball bat while Glenndria spanked him for taking a cupcake.

Both sisters were granted bond after their arrest.

Sisters Beat 3-Year-Old To Death With Baseball Bat For Taking Cupcake was originally published on blackamericaweb.com