17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Albany, New York

Investigators in Albany New York are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since December 22.
Arianna McClendon, 17, was last seen close to a month ago. She is described by News Channel 13 as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST, Albany Police at (518) 438-4000 or 911.
