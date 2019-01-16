CLOSE
17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Albany, New York

(News Channel 13)

Investigators in Albany New York are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since December 22.

Arianna McClendon, 17, was last seen close to a month ago. She is described by News Channel 13 as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST, Albany Police at (518) 438-4000 or 911.

