In a post on Facebook, Vance County Schools say they plan to keep lunches at a “minimum level” to conserve spending and food during the shutdown.

So beginning Monday Jan. 21, each lunch will include one main dish, bread, two vegetables, one fruit, and milk. No fresh fruit will be included in most schools except elementary and no bottled drinks or ice cream.

Read more at ABC11.com

Local Schools Feeling Pinch Of Gov. Shutdown was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: