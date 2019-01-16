CLOSE
Report: Travis Scott Consulted With Colin Kaepernick About His Super Bowl LIII Halftime Gig

The two came away from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding

2018 W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony

Source: Paul Marotta / Getty

Ever since it was rumored and then eventually confirmed that Travis Scott would be performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII, the Mo. City rapper has been met with criticism on both sides, mainly due to the NFL’s treatment of exiled quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick has been out of football for two seasons now as he was allegedly blacklisted for his on-field protest against police brutality.

Some believe that Scott’s participation is a disrespectful motion to Kaepernick, Black Lives Matter and those who have effectively protested watching and attending NFL games for what has occurred to Kaepernick, sources say that Scott consulted with Kaepernick about his involvement with the Super Bowl halftime show.

According to Variety: “A source close to Scott said that while the two did not necessarily agree, they emerged from the conversation with mutual respect and understanding.”

The insider said that Scott defended his decision by insisting the show could allow more light to be shone on the cause of social justice. He reportedly refused to confirm his participation in the Feb. 3 performance unless the NFL donated $500,000 to a social justice cause of Scott’s choice. That cause wound up being Dream Corps, a nonprofit organization that specializes in social justice issues.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said when announcing his Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Report: Travis Scott Consulted With Colin Kaepernick About His Super Bowl LIII Halftime Gig was originally published on theboxhouston.com

