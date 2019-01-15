CLOSE
Silent Sam Pedestal Removed In Chapel Hill

Students arriving for class this morning at UNC-CH will notice something missing. What was left from the toppled Silent Sam is no longer on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

The public learned Monday night that the pedestal which once housed Silent Sam would be removed, and then came the announcement of the the Chancellor’s resignation.

Just hours after the announcement to remove the pedestal was made, crews, a flatbed truck, and a forklift were on scene taking the monument down, while UNC Chancellor Carol Folt announced she would step down after the spring graduation.

Read more about this at ABC11.com

