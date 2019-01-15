The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews Follow @939wkys

Is it time for Jay-Z to speak on his past with R. Kelly?

Jigga recorded not one but two albums with the embattled R&B singer. Even then it didn’t come without controversy, and no we are not talking about the issues between the two superstars. Some wondered why with Hov do an album and tour with the Kelly even though at the time he was dealing with statutory rape allegations plus the Aaliyah situation hanging over his head.

Rapper Nas, who had issues with Jay-Z in the early 2000s was one of the people who questioned out loud why would Jay work with Kells. On the Wendy Williams radio show (yes, Wendy had a very popular radio show at one time), Nas went in and questioned what Jay may have seen in the studio,

“Yeah, I could have shown the R. Kelly video that everybody’s talking about. Made fun of it. Jay’s hanging out with him. When Jay and (Kelly) were in there doing Best Of Both Worlds you can’t tell me he didn’t see a 14-year old girl come into the studio and sit on R. Kelly’s lap. You can’t tell me when he was working on that album he ain’t never saw no 14-year-old girl come in the vicinity.”

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Now we know things are all good between Jay-Z and Nas now but man… It may be time for Jigga to answer some questions.

RELATED: Damon Dash Storms Off Red Carpet Due To ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Questions, Allegedly

RELATED: Kanye West Coons & Capes It Up For R. Kelly During Sunday Service Event

Nas Calls Out Jay-Z Over R. Kelly Collab In Old 2002 Interview With Wendy Williams [Video] was originally published on kysdc.com