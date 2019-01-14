CLOSE
Memphis Man Yells Racial Slurs, Points Gun, And Tries To Run Over Children At Family Dollar

(Shelby County Sheriff’s Department)

Bradley Watkins, a 36-year old white man from Tennessee, was recently arrested after reportedly harassing two Black children at a Family Dollar store. He allegedly tried to run them over while holding a gun, threatening to kill them and shouting racial slurs at them.

According to Fox 13, one of the victims told the police that he and Watkins had an argument inside the store and Watkins used the n-word.

When the victims left the store and began to walk home, they noticed a Ford Crown Victoria driving near them.

The driver was identified as Bradly Watkins from the store. He reportedly continued to yell racial remarks towards the children.

Fox 13 reports, Watkins was holding a handgun while driving and yelling at the victims.

Watkins reportedly started driving toward the victims “spinning/smoking his tires.” That’s when the victims ran in different directions, according to Fox.

But that didn’t stop him, Watkins continued to pursue the children.

One victim told police they heard him say, “Ni****, I’ll kill you.”

Another victim said Watkins pointed a gun at them.

Once police made contact with Watkins, he told police he was involved in an argument with two juveniles at Family Dollar. He also refused to allow police  to search his home and car.

Watkins has been charged with two counts aggravated assault.

Memphis Man Yells Racial Slurs, Points Gun, And Tries To Run Over Children At Family Dollar

