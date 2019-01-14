News Chanel 3 reports that a three-year-old girl was beaten to death by a man over juice.

According to officials, Anthonisha Edwards was beaten to death because Tarenton Rogers, 25, thought she had taken too many juices.

WREG first reported on the case after officers were called to a home in September 2017. The little girl had reportedly been severely beaten in the head, neck and chest and she later died at the hospital.

According to the affidavit obtained at the time, Rogers admitted that he hit Anthonisha several times. He said she became sick and he then “popped” her again. Rogers said the toddler then told him her stomach and head hurt, and that he responded by giving her food.

Rogers was reportedly indicted on first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect charges. He is being held without bond.

Man Accused In Beating Death Of 3-Year-Old Over Juice Indicted On Murder Charge was originally published on blackamericaweb.com